SSC JE 2018 answer keys released at Staff Selection Commission website ssc.nic.in

SSC JE 2018 Answer Keys: The tentative answer key for Staff Selection Commission (SSC) junior engineers (civil, mechanical, electrical and quantity surveying and contract) recruitment examination 2019 has been released.

education Updated: Oct 14, 2019 15:15 IST
Nilesh Mathur
Nilesh Mathur
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
SSC JE 2018 Answer Keys: The answer key for Staff Selection Commission (SSC) junior engineers (civil, mechanical, electrical and quantity surveying and contract) recruitment examination 2019 has been released. (ssc.nic.in)
         

The tentative answer key for Staff Selection Commission (SSC) junior engineers (civil, mechanical, electrical and quantity surveying and contract) recruitment examination 2019 has been released. The SSC JE Paper 1 exam was held from September 23 to September 27, 2019 in computer-based mode at various centres across the country.

How to check the SSC JE Paper 1 2018 Exam answer key:

1) Visit SSC’s the official website at ssc.nic.in

2) Click on link ‘Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contract) Examination - 2018, Uploading of Tentative Answer Keys’

3) Click on link for candidates response sheet, tentative answer key and submission of representation’

4) Click on ‘click here to go to the login page

5) Key in your roll number and Password

6) Choose the exam date and submit

7) The answer key will be displayed on the screen

8) Take a printout and save it on your computer

9) You can also raise objections using the same module

Candidates can check the answer keys and raise their objections till 12 AN on October 17 by payment of Rs 100 per question/answer challenged.

Note: Candidates are advised to take print out of their respective Response Sheets as it will not be available after the given time limit.

First Published: Oct 14, 2019 15:10 IST

