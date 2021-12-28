e-paper
Home / Education / SSC JE answer key 2020 released at ssc.nic.in, here’s direct link to check

SSC JE answer key 2020 released at ssc.nic.in, here’s direct link to check

SSC JE answer key 2020: Candidates who have appeared in the SSC JE exam 2019 can check and download their answer keys online at ssc.nic.in.

education Updated: Dec 28, 2020, 11:21 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
SSC JE answer key 2020 .
SSC JE answer key 2020 .(Screengrab )
         

SSC JE answer key 2020: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Sunday released the answer keys for the Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contract) Examination 2019 on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the SSC JE recruitment exam 2019 can check and download their answer keys online at ssc.nic.in.

The commission conducted the computer-based JE recruitment examination from October 27 to 31, 2020, at various centres spread across the country. For candidates who have opted for the centres outside Bihar, the JE recruitment examination was held on December 11, 2020.

“Representation in respect of the tentative answer keys, if any, may be submitted online from 27.12.2020 (06:00 PM) to 31.12.2020 (06:00 PM) on payment of Rs.100/- per question/answer challenged. Representations received after 06.00 PM on 31.12.2020 will not be entertained under any circumstances,” reads the official notice.

Direct link to check SSC JE answer key 2020.

