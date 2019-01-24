SSC JE Recruitment 2019: Application begins from January 28, details here

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has issued a notice of recruitment of SSC junior engineer (JE) examination 2019. SSC JE application form 2019 will be uploaded on January 28. The last date to apply is February 25, 2019. The detailed advertisement about the exam will be available soon.

The exam will be conducted in computer-based-mode.

Candidates between 18 to 32 years with engineering diploma/degree are eligible to apply for SSC JE 2019 exam.

SSC JE application will b e in two parts. In Part I, candidates have to register providing their details, in part II, they have to pay the exam fee and upload scanned images of photograph and signature.

The exam is held for two papers – paper I and II. Candidates are shortlisted for the recruitment based on their performance in Paper I and II. Paper I is expected to be conducted in March 2019, while paper II may be held in July 2019.

First Published: Jan 24, 2019 16:25 IST