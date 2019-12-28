e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 28, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Dec 28, 2019
Home / Education / SSC JE Results 2018: 35 more candidates qualify, paper 2 tomorrow

SSC JE Results 2018: 35 more candidates qualify, paper 2 tomorrow

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has added 35 more candidates in the final merit list of junior engineer recruitment. Earlier, SSC had declared the results on December 12.

education Updated: Dec 28, 2019 14:45 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
SSC JE Results 2018
SSC JE Results 2018(Arvind Yadav/HT PHOTO)
         

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has added 35 more candidates in the merit list of junior engineer recruitment paper 1 exam. Earlier, SSC had declared the results of JE paper 1 exam on December 12.

8681 candidates were shortlisted for appearing in Paper-II of Civil/Quantity Surveying & Contract and 1919 candidates were shortlisted for appearing in Paper-II of Electrical/Mechanical of Junior Engineer Examination, 2018.

SSC JE paper 2 exam will be conducted on December 29.

“Subsequently, it was found that 35 candidates of EWS + OH and EWS + HH Categories were not declared qualified in Paper-I despite having more marks than the last selected candidate of their respective categories due to inadvertent omission. 3. Therefore, additional 35 candidates (16 belonging to Civil and 19 belonging to Electrical/Mechanical) have been shortlisted for appearing in Paper-II of Junior Engineers (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contract) Examination, 2018 ,” an official notice reads.

Check official notice here

tags
top news
‘Fear Assam returning to path of violence because of BJP’: Rahul Gandhi
‘Fear Assam returning to path of violence because of BJP’: Rahul Gandhi
‘Mind your business’: Chidambaram tells Army chief on CAA protests comments
‘Mind your business’: Chidambaram tells Army chief on CAA protests comments
‘Situation wasn’t normal’: UP cop after officer’s communal rant at CAA protest
‘Situation wasn’t normal’: UP cop after officer’s communal rant at CAA protest
BJP minister asks ‘Who is Prashant Kishor?’. The poll strategist responds
BJP minister asks ‘Who is Prashant Kishor?’. The poll strategist responds
EXCLUSIVE:Ganguly names 3 possible Indian venues for future Day/Night Tests
EXCLUSIVE:Ganguly names 3 possible Indian venues for future Day/Night Tests
‘Rioters have been silenced’: Yogi Adityanath on police crackdown, property seizure
‘Rioters have been silenced’: Yogi Adityanath on police crackdown, property seizure
‘Think Pakistanis have big hearts’: Inzamam on Kaneria revelations
‘Think Pakistanis have big hearts’: Inzamam on Kaneria revelations
Netflix’s Ghost Stories: Anurag Kashyap, Janhvi Kapoor, Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar talk real-world horror
Netflix’s Ghost Stories: Anurag Kashyap, Janhvi Kapoor, Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar talk real-world horror
trending topics
Sanju SamsonDelhi TemperatureAnti-CAA protest in KochiKushal Punjabi DeathSalman Khan birthdayArpita KhanGood Newwz celeb reviewKushal PunjabiBBL

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News