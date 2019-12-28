SSC JE Results 2018: 35 more candidates qualify, paper 2 tomorrow

education

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has added 35 more candidates in the merit list of junior engineer recruitment paper 1 exam. Earlier, SSC had declared the results of JE paper 1 exam on December 12.

8681 candidates were shortlisted for appearing in Paper-II of Civil/Quantity Surveying & Contract and 1919 candidates were shortlisted for appearing in Paper-II of Electrical/Mechanical of Junior Engineer Examination, 2018.

SSC JE paper 2 exam will be conducted on December 29.

“Subsequently, it was found that 35 candidates of EWS + OH and EWS + HH Categories were not declared qualified in Paper-I despite having more marks than the last selected candidate of their respective categories due to inadvertent omission. 3. Therefore, additional 35 candidates (16 belonging to Civil and 19 belonging to Electrical/Mechanical) have been shortlisted for appearing in Paper-II of Junior Engineers (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contract) Examination, 2018 ,” an official notice reads.

Check official notice here