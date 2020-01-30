SSC JHT Paper 1 2019 results declared at ssc.nic.in

education

Updated: Jan 30, 2020 11:41 IST

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the result of Paper-I Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak Examination, 2019, on its official website. Candidates, who have appeared in the examination, can check their result online at ssc.nic.in.

Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak examination was conducted on November 26, 2019, at various centres spread across the country. A total number of 12,359 candidates appeared in this examination.

According to the notification, “After applying the cut off fixed by the Commission in Paper-I, 1977 candidates have qualified in the said examination for appearing in Paper-II.”

The category-wise details of the candidates available and cut off marks are as under:

SSC JHT Paper 1 result: