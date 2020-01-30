e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 30, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Education / SSC JHT Paper 1 2019 results declared at ssc.nic.in

SSC JHT Paper 1 2019 results declared at ssc.nic.in

A total number of 12,359 candidates appeared in this examination. Read on to know more....

education Updated: Jan 30, 2020 11:41 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
SSC JHT Paper 1 2019 results.
SSC JHT Paper 1 2019 results. (HT file)
         

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the result of Paper-I Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak Examination, 2019, on its official website. Candidates, who have appeared in the examination, can check their result online at ssc.nic.in.

Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak examination was conducted on November 26, 2019, at various centres spread across the country. A total number of 12,359 candidates appeared in this examination.

According to the notification, “After applying the cut off fixed by the Commission in Paper-I, 1977 candidates have qualified in the said examination for appearing in Paper-II.”

The category-wise details of the candidates available and cut off marks are as under:

Hindustantimes

SSC JHT Paper 1 result: 

tags
top news
‘Vote for Aam Aadmi Party’, says O’Brien as TMC backs AAP in Delhi polls
‘Vote for Aam Aadmi Party’, says O’Brien as TMC backs AAP in Delhi polls
Hizbul man held with Davinder to be probed over Pulwama attack
Hizbul man held with Davinder to be probed over Pulwama attack
Coronavirus outbreak may slow China’s growth to 5 % or below, says economist
Coronavirus outbreak may slow China’s growth to 5 % or below, says economist
Prices of three key vegetables unlikely to go down for now
Prices of three key vegetables unlikely to go down for now
Election Commission issues notice to BJP leader over advertisement against Congress
Election Commission issues notice to BJP leader over advertisement against Congress
Foot massager to Android tablets, top features of India-bound Audi A8 L revealed
Foot massager to Android tablets, top features of India-bound Audi A8 L revealed
A tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, writes President Kovind
A tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, writes President Kovind
Huge uptick in India-Australia strategic relationship: Harinder Sidhu | WorldView
Huge uptick in India-Australia strategic relationship: Harinder Sidhu | WorldView
trending topics
Delhi gang rapeShaheen Bagh protestersCoronavirusMaidaan postersSamsung Galaxy Tab S6 5GPriyanka ChopraAustralian Open 2020 LIVEMartyrs Day 2020Martyrs Day Quotes

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News