SSC JHT, SHT, Hindi Pradhyapak 2018 vacancy out today, check list of posts and other details here

SSC Recruitment 2018: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has uploaded a list of tentative vacancies for Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak Examination, 2018.

There are a total of 48 vacancies to be filled including 2 for PwD quota.

The SSC JHT, SHT, Paper-I was conducted on January 13, 2019 in which a total number of 15,573 candidates had appeared out of which, 2,041 candidates qualified the examination.

As per the official notification, paper II will be conducted on May 26. It will be a descriptive examination.

Check details of vacancy here:

First Published: Mar 28, 2019 09:27 IST