SSC JHT, SHT paper 2 result declared at ssc.nic.in

education

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 19:01 IST

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Wednesday declared the Paper-II result of Junior Hindi Translators, Junior Translators, Senior Hindi Translators and Hindi Pradhyapak Examination 2018. The paper 2 examination was held on May 26, 2019.

The candidates who have cleared the exam have been called for document verification. Candidates can check their result on the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

On the basis the cut-offs fixed by SSC, 715 candidates have qualified provisionally for document verification. Candidates who do not appear for document verification will not be considered for final selection. Document Verification will be held from September 30 by the respective regional offices of SSC.

The list of qualified candidates is provisional and subject to the recommended candidates fulfilling all the eligibility conditions.

The category of the candidates has been indicated along with their roll numbers. If there is a mismatch between name, roll number and category, the candidate must bring it to the notice of the respective Regional Office of SSC immediately.

The marks of the qualified and non qualified candidates will be uploaded on the website of the commission on September 6.

SSC had conducted the paper 1 of the Junior Hindi Translators, Junior Translators, Senior Hindi Translators and Hindi Pradhyapak Examination 2018 on January 13, 2019 and its results were declared on March 23.

First Published: Sep 04, 2019 18:58 IST