SSC JHT Tier-1 admit card 2019 released for all regions, here’s how to download

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 12:50 IST

Staff Selection Commission Junior Hindi Translator Tier-1 admit card has been released for Eastern, North Eastern, Western, Karnataka Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Central, Southern, Northern, and North Western regions. Candidates who have registered for the examination can download their admit card by visiting the regional official website of SSC.

The online recruitment examination for SSC JHT (Tier-1) is scheduled to be conducted on November 26, 2019. Candidates are advised to carry a copy of their admit card to the respective examination centre or else they won’t be entertained.

Here are the links (region-wise) to download the SSC JHT (Tier-1) admit card:

SSC JHT Tier-1 admit card Eastern Region

SSC JHT Tier-1 admit card North Eastern Region

SSC JHT Tier-1 admit card Western Region

SSC JHT Tier-1 admit card Karnataka Kerala Region

SSC JHT Tier-1 admit card Madhya Pradesh Region

SSC JHT Tier-1 admit card Central Region

SSC JHT Tier-1 admit card Southern Region

SSC JHT Tier-1 admit card Northern Region

SSC JHT Tier-1 admit card North Western Region.

How to download the SSC JHT (Tier-1) admit card:

1. Visit the official website

2. On the home page, go to the admit card section

3. Click on the region from which you have applied for the SSC JHT examination

4. SSC regional website will appear on the display screen

5. On the home page, click on the link that reads, ‘Status / Download Admit Card For Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator And Hindi Pradhyapak Examination (Tier-I), 2019 To Be Held On 26/11/2019’

6. A new page will appear on the display screen

7. Key in your credentials and log in

8. Admit card will appear on the display screen

9. Download the admit card and take its print out for future reference.