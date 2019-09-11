SSC MTS Answer key 2019 date for raising objections extended

education

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released a notification extending the date for candidates to raise objections about MTS answer key. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can raise their objections online at, ssc.nic.in.

SSC MTS exam 2019 was conducted from August 2 to 22, 2019 in computer-based test mode. Before the notification, the last date to challenge the answer Key was September 11. However, post notifications, candidates can check the answer key and raise their objections until September 12.

Candidates need to log in using their registration number along with the password and submit their representations, if any, by September 12 online with an additional payment of Rs 100 per challenge.

Here is the direct link to download the notification.

Candidates are advised to take a print out of the question paper from the official website of SSC as it will not be available after a certain time limit.

SSC had conducted the recruitment exam 2019 for multi-tasking staff (MTS) to recruit a total of 10, 674 employees. For around 11, 000 vacancies, a total of 38 lakh 58 thousand aspirants had registered out of whom, 19 lakh 18 thousand candidates had taken the exam.

