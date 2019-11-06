SSC MTS final answer key 2019 released at ssc.nic.in, check full details here

education

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 10:03 IST

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the final answer key and question paper for its Multi-tasking staff (MTS) non technical post recruitment exam. The SSC MTS paper 1 exam 2019 was conducted from August 2 to 22 in computer based test mode. For candidates from Kashmir valley, the SSC MTS exam was conducted on September 27.

Candidates can download the final answer key and question paper of SSC MTS from the official website at ssc.nic.in. The answer key will be available on the website only till December 4. Candidates are advised to download the same before the deadline.

SSC MTS RESULT 2019: Check region-wise result here

SSC had earlier released a tentative answer key on September 6 and had invited objections, if any till September 10. After considering the objections, the final answer key has been released.

Click here to view SSC MTS Answer Key

Candidates will have to login using their login credentials to download answer key.

SSC MTS PAPER 1 RESULT 2019:



A total of 38.5 lakh candidates had registered for SSC MTS exam out of which 19, 19, 004 candidates had appeared for the exam.

Out of the 19 lakh candidates, a total of 84778 candidates in 18-25 age group and 26384 in 18-27 age group have qualified for paper 2 exam. This means, out of 19 lakh candidates, only 1 lakh 11 thousand 162 candidates have qualified for the paper 2 exam.

SSC MTS PAPER 2 EXAM 2019:

Staff Selection Commission will conduct the paper 2 of MTS exam on November 24. Those who have cleared the paper 1 will appear for paper 2 exam. The admit card for the same will be released soon.