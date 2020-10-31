e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 31, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / SSC MTS Result of Paper 2 exam declared at ssc.nic.in, over 20K candidates qualify

SSC MTS Result of Paper 2 exam declared at ssc.nic.in, over 20K candidates qualify

SSC MTS Result: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Friday released the results of paper 2 of multi-tasking staff recruitment exam on its official website. Candidates can check their result by logging in at ssc.nic.in.

education Updated: Oct 31, 2020, 10:25 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
SSC MTS paper 2 result declared
SSC MTS paper 2 result declared(HT file)
         

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Friday released the results of paper 2 of multi-tasking staff recruitment exam on its official website. Candidates can check their result by logging in at ssc.nic.in. The SSC MTS paper 2 exam was conducted on November 26, 2019

A total of 17004 candidates from 18-23 years age group and 3898 candidates from 18-27 years age group have qualified for the document verification.

The qualifying or cut-off marks in Paper-II have been fixed as 20 marks i.e. 40% for UR category and 17.5 marks i.e. 35% for all other reserved categories.

SSC had conducted the MTS paper 1 exam from August 2 to 22 and the result was declared on November 5. A total of 1,20,713 candidates were short-listed to appear in Paper-II.However, only 96478 candidates appeared for the paper 2 exam.

Check official notice

How to check SSC MTS Result 2020:

Visit the official website at ssc.nic.in

Login using your application number and date of birth

Click on SSC MTS result link

Your SSC MTS paper 2 result will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its print out.

top news
‘Silently endured all allegations, truth is out now’: PM on Pulwama attack
‘Silently endured all allegations, truth is out now’: PM on Pulwama attack
India’s Covid-19 tally over 8.13 million, recoveries cross 7.43 million
India’s Covid-19 tally over 8.13 million, recoveries cross 7.43 million
AIIMS to submit proposal for phase 3 trials of Covaxin next week
AIIMS to submit proposal for phase 3 trials of Covaxin next week
J&J to test vaccine in children, Novavax plans an ethnicity-based study
J&J to test vaccine in children, Novavax plans an ethnicity-based study
India is fighting Covid-19 and coming out of it: PM Modi at Statue of Unity
India is fighting Covid-19 and coming out of it: PM Modi at Statue of Unity
Doctors fighting against time to revive Soumitra Chatterjee
Doctors fighting against time to revive Soumitra Chatterjee
7.0 magnitude earthquake with 196 aftershocks kills 26 in Turkey, Greece
7.0 magnitude earthquake with 196 aftershocks kills 26 in Turkey, Greece
Covid update: Taiwan case-free for 200 days; WHO-China meet; ‘masks as vaccine’
Covid update: Taiwan case-free for 200 days; WHO-China meet; ‘masks as vaccine’
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020JP NaddaDelhi Air pollutionKangana RanautIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In