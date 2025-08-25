Staff Selection Commission will release SSC Phase 13 Admit Card 2025 on August 26, 2025. Candidates who will appear for computer based test for Selection Posts/Phase XIII can download the hall ticket through the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in. SSC Phase 13 Admit Card 2025 releasing tomorrow at ssc.gov.in, exam on August 29

The computer based test will be held on August 29, 2025. A total of 55000 candidates are eligible to appear for the examination. These candidates will be assigned a Centre from among the three cities for which they had exercised their preference on a best-effort basis.

As per the official notice, it may be noted that in respect of such candidates, due to the reasons for which they are being given another chance to take the test, their previous test held during July 24th to 2nd August 2025, will not be taken into consideration, and they are advised to take the test on 29th August 2025.

There will be three separate Computer-Based Examinations (CBE) of Objective-Type Multiple-Choice Questions for the posts with a minimum Educational Qualification of Matriculation, Higher Secondary (10+2), and Graduation & above levels. The exam duration is 60 minutes. A total of 100 questions will be asked, and the maximum mark is 200. There will be negative marking of 0.50 marks for each wrong answer.

SSC Phase 13 Admit Card 2025: How to download

To download the admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

2. Click on login link and enter the login details.

3. Once done, your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

4. Check the admit card and download the page.

5. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This recruitment drive will fill up 2423 vacancies in the organisation. The registration process commenced on June 2 and concluded on June 23, 2025. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SSC.