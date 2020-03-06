SSC Phase 7 selection post final answer key 2020 released at ssc.nic.in, check details here

education

Updated: Mar 06, 2020 18:59 IST

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Friday has released the final answer of the Phase-7 selection post examinations on its official website. Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check the final answer key online at ssc.nic.in.

SSC had declared the result for the Phase 7 recruitment examination on February 18, 2020, and shortlisted the candidates for next stage of scrutiny.

“This facility will be available for the candidates for a period of one month i.e. from March 6, 2020 (5:00PM) to April 5, 2020 (upto 5:00PM),” reads the official notification uploaded on the website.

Here’s the direct link to check the final answer key.

How to check the final answer key:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the home page, click on the link that reads, “ Phase-VII/2019 Selection Post Examinations (i.e. Matriculation, Higher Secondary and Graduate & above Level) - uploading of Final Answer Keys alongwith Question Paper(s)”

3.An notification in the pdf format will appear on the display screen

4.Scroll down and click on the link that reads, “Final Answer Keys – Phase-VII/2019 Selection Post Examinations(i.e. Matriculation, Higher Secondary and Graduate & above Level) – Click here”

5.A new page will appear on the display screen

6.Key in your credentials and log in

7.The final answer key along with the question papers will appear on the display screen

8.Download the final answer key and take its print out for future references.