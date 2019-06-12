SSC Phase VI 2018 answer key released at ssc.nic.in 

Staff Selection Commission has released the answer keys for Phase 6 selection post exam 2018. The result for SSC phase 6 exam was earlier declared on May 17.

Candidates can challenge the answer keys before July 10.

According to an official notice, The results were uploaded on the website of the Commission on 17.05.2019. In order to ensure greater transparency in the examination system and in the interest of the candidates, the Commission has uploaded the Final Answer Keys along with Question Paper(s) on the website of the Commission on 11.06.2019.”

How to download SSC Phase 6 answer key

Visit the official website at ssc.nic.in

Click on Answer key tab on the homepage

Click on SSC Phase 6 Answer Keys 2018 for Matriculation, Higher Secondary and Graduate & above level link

A PDF will open.

Click on the link given in the PDF

A login page will open

Key in your roll no.application number, password, captcha code and click on submit button.

Your answer key will be displayed on screen

First Published: Jun 12, 2019 11:03 IST