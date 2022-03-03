Home / Education / SSC Selection Post Phase 9 exam dates out for UP, UK and Punjab, admit cards out
  • SSC Selection Post Phase 9 exam dates: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) released an important notification on Thursday, March 3 for candidates of states whose SSC Selection Post Phase 9 Examination-2021 was postponed due to conduct of General Elections (Legislative assembly).
SSC Selection Post Phase 9 exam dates: The Commission has informed through the notification that the SSC Selection Post Phase 9 Examination-2021 postponed earlier in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Punjab due to polls will now be conducted on March 14, 15 and 16 .(ssc.nic.in)
Published on Mar 03, 2022
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) released an important notification on Thursday, March 3 for candidates of states whose SSC Selection Post Phase 9 Examination-2021 was postponed due to conduct of General Elections (Legislative assembly).

The Commission has informed through the notification that the SSC Selection Post Phase 9 Examination-2021 postponed earlier in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Punjab due to polls will now be conducted on March 14, 15 and 16 .

The notification read, “The Computer Based Examination for Selection Post Examinations (Phase IX) 2021 postponed earlier for the candidates who were allotted examination Centres in the States of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Punjab due to General Elections (Legislative assembly) will now be conducted on 14th, 15th and 16th March 2022.”

The commission has also released the admit cards for these exams. Candidates can visit the SSC website and download the admit cards.

Direct link for admit cards for Uttar Pradesh Region

https://www.ssc-cr.org/notice_detail.php?noticeID=1289

Direct link for admit cards for North Western Region

http://www.sscnwr.org/sel_post_2021_phase_9_0203.php

Rejected application status for Selection Posts phase IX exam from March 14-16

http://www.sscnwr.org/sel_post_2021_phase_9_1908_rej.php

Candidates can visit the official website of SSC at https://ssc.nic.in/ and check the notification.

