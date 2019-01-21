SSC Steno Grade C, D results releasing on this date, check details here

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will declare the results of stenographer grade C and D 2017 examination on March 29, 2019. In a notice released by the SSC, the tentative date of result declaration is March 29.

The skill test for SSC Steno grade C and D was held on November 28, 2018. Its additional results were declared on December 10, 2019.

“Consequent upon receipt of some representations from the candidates regarding evaluation of their Skill Test, the Commission has undertaken a comprehensive review of such cases,” the official notice read.

Candidates’ marks of computer based test (CBT) followed by the skill test will be the criteria for selection in the SSC Stenographer recruitment.

First Published: Jan 21, 2019 21:15 IST