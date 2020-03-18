SSC Stenographer 2018 result of skill test to be declared today at ssc.nic.in

education

Updated: Mar 18, 2020 11:07 IST

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will declare the result of skill test for SSC stenographer Grade C and D recruitment 2018 on March 18. Earlier the result was scheduled to be declared on March 17 which was postponed yesterday. According to the latest official notice, the result will be declared on March 18 at ssc.nic.in.

Earlier, the SSC had schedule the result declaration for SSC stenographer skill test on March 6 which was postponed to March 17 which has been further extended to March 18. Candidates who had appeared for the exam will finally be able to check their results today at ssc.nic.in.

A total of 9956 candidates had qualified for the skill test for grade C while 185356 had qualified for grade D. The computer based test was conducted from February 5 to 8, 2019 for which the result was declared on April 15, 2019. The final answer key was released on June 7.

SSC is conducting this recruitment drive to fill 473 vacancies of Stenographer grade C and 991 vacancies of stenographer in grade D. A total of 436910 candidates had registered for the recruitment test.