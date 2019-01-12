SSC UDGL results declared, here’s the direct link

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the final results of upper division grade limited (UDGL) departmental competitive examination 2016. The exam was conducted on December 7, 2018.

The results of UDGL can be checked at the official website of SSC at ssconline.nic.in. Find the direct below.

The marks of Paper-II of all the 180 candidates including the qualified and failed are uploaded on the website of the Commission.

The candidates can check their marks by entering their roll number and date of birth on the link given below. This result like will be available only for a period of one month i.e. from 5 pm January 11, 2019 to 5 pm on February 10, 2019.

Click here to check the official notification of result of SSC UDGL 2016

Here’s the direct link to check the SSC UDGL Final results

First Published: Jan 12, 2019 10:59 IST