e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 22, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Jan 22, 2020
Home / Education / Student researchers in Punjab develop algae- based air purifier

Student researchers in Punjab develop algae- based air purifier

The researchers at Lovely Professional University and Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISER), Mohali, have also filed for the patent and are now in discussion with industry experts for its commercialisation.

education Updated: Jan 22, 2020 15:08 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Chandigarh
Representative image
Representative image(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

Student researchers in Punjab have developed an algae-based air purifier that will not only neutralise 98 per cent of the harmful gasses and particulate matter in the air but will also increase the amount of oxygen making indoors more breathable.

The researchers at Lovely Professional University and Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISER), Mohali, have also filed for the patent and are now in discussion with industry experts for its commercialisation.

“The powerful air purifier applies a completely new technology than what is used by the existing air purifiers in the market. The device, which uses an in-built container filled with marine algae, decontaminates the indoor air and effectively removes toxic industrial gases like carbon monoxide, nitrogen oxides and sulphur oxides with an impeccable success rate of over 98 pc and further infuses oxygen in the filtered air,” Naveen Luthra, head of division of startup at Lovely Professional University, said.

“This innovative air purifier produces biomass as the byproduct of the photosynthesis process which can further be sold to industries like bio development products, FMCG and pharmaceuticals for producing energy,” he said.

The team, including BTech students Anant Kumar Rajput and Deepak Deb, has also developed a working prototype of the product and successfully conducted trials. It was led by A Sunila Patil, assistant professor at IISER, Mohali.

“The product, OX- C, and its higher version OX- C 2.0 are expected to be commercialised by September 2020 and will cost about Rs 18,000 and Rs 25,000 respectively. The team is now working on algae-based face masks which they expect to develop by mid of 2020,” Patil said.

tags
top news
Interpol notice issued for Nithyananda, self-styled godman on the run for rape
Interpol notice issued for Nithyananda, self-styled godman on the run for rape
Aaditya Thackeray gets Cabinet nod to keep Mumbai open 24x7 from Jan 27
Aaditya Thackeray gets Cabinet nod to keep Mumbai open 24x7 from Jan 27
Union ministers, CMs, celebrities among 40 BJP star campaigners for Delhi
Union ministers, CMs, celebrities among 40 BJP star campaigners for Delhi
After Amit Shah’s firm message on CAA, a challenge from Prashant Kishor
After Amit Shah’s firm message on CAA, a challenge from Prashant Kishor
Kumble reacts after PM Modi uses ‘broken jaw’ example to motivate students
Kumble reacts after PM Modi uses ‘broken jaw’ example to motivate students
Naseeruddin Shah calls Anupam Kher ‘sycophant, clown’
Naseeruddin Shah calls Anupam Kher ‘sycophant, clown’
Millions of Android phones in India to get this ISRO technology
Millions of Android phones in India to get this ISRO technology
Only in India can you stay in a real palace converted into a luxury hotel
Only in India can you stay in a real palace converted into a luxury hotel
trending topics
WhatsApp Dark ModeDonald TrumpPrashant KishorCitizenship actSamsung Galaxy S20 SaleCBSE 12th Exam TipsAlia BhattDeepika Padukone

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News