Students can use govt portals to study during lockdown, says HRD Minister

He said that students of class I to VIII have been promoted to the next class in the view of the situation and students of class IX and XI have been promoted on the basis of internal exams.

education Updated: Apr 15, 2020 11:43 IST
New Delhi
Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’. (HT file)
Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ on Tuesday said that students can use the online portal of government to study during the lockdown, which has been extended till May 3 in the view of coronavirus spread.

“We have started online study programme through Diksha, Swayam Prabha, E-Pathshala in which all the study material is available for higher education. The material is also provided for parents, students and teachers who can use it anytime,” Pokhriyal said.

He said that students of class I to VIII have been promoted to the next class in the view of the situation and students of class IX and XI have been promoted on the basis of internal exams.

“We will plan for students of class X and XII so that we can conduct the exams after the situation improves. Students do not need to panic and we are concerned about the (academic) year of the students,” he said.

He appealed to businessmen to join hands with the research institutions and researchers who are developing various types of equipment in the fight COVID-19 so that they can provide it to people at nominal rates.

The 21-day nationwide lockdown in India, which was imposed till April 14, has been extended till May 3.

