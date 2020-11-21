e-paper
Education / Students, teaching, non-teaching staff allowed in Mumbai local trains up to December 10

Students, teaching, non-teaching staff allowed in Mumbai local trains up to December 10

Students along with the teaching and non-teaching staff, carrying all the valid id cards and hall tickets for Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Education Examinations, are now permitted to travel by Mumbai suburban network up to December 10.

education Updated: Nov 21, 2020, 11:27 IST
Asian News International| Posted by Nandini
Mumbai
Mumbai local train
Mumbai local train(Praful Gangurde)
         

Students along with the teaching and non-teaching staff, carrying all the valid id cards and hall tickets for Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Education Examinations, are now permitted to travel by Mumbai suburban network up to December 10.

“On the request of Govt of Maharashtra, vide letter No. DMU 2020/ CR 92/ DM 1, dated 19/11/2020, permission has been granted by Ministry of Railways, Government of India to teaching and non-teaching staff carrying valid identity cards, students carrying valid hall tickets for Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Education Examinations, to travel by suburban services over Mumbai Suburban network up to 10th December 2020,” read a statement by Ministry of Railways.

A formal appeal has also been issued and it is requested that “Except for categories as identified by the State Government and as approved by the Ministry, others are requested not to rush to the stations.”

All the valid id-cards and hall tickets would be examined by the authorities before granting access to enter. It is also mandatory for all travelers to follow medical and social protocols mandated for COVID-19.

