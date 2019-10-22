e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 22, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Oct 22, 2019

Students’ union elections to clash with mid-sem exams at Presidency varsity, says IC

The Independent Consolidation alleges that the University authorities did not seek the opinion of all the union before making a decision.

education Updated: Oct 22, 2019 17:43 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Kolkata
The West Bengal government had put students’ union polls on hold for over two years in four state universities. (Representational image)
The West Bengal government had put students’ union polls on hold for over two years in four state universities. (Representational image)(HT file)
         

A day after Presidency University issued notification to hold students’ union polls on November 14, a representative body of the students said on Tuesday that many would not be able to participate in the electoral process as the date would clash with mid-semseter exams.

The West Bengal government had put students’ union polls on hold for over two years in four state universities.

Alleging that the university authorities did not seek the opinion of all the unions, the Independent Consolidation (IC) said in a statement, “We are not sure about the fairness and transparency of the entire election process.” The IC held a meeting on the campus on October 22 to press for its demand “for ensuring participation of all students in the electoral process.” On October 21, Presidency University Dean of Students Arun Maity issued a notification which said election to the five posts of the students union will be held on November 14.

The notification followed the decision of the Higher Education department to give go-ahead to Presidency University to hold elections, Maity said.

Besides Presidency University, Jadavpur University, Rabindra Bharati University and Diamond Harbour Women’s University were also allowed to conduct elections whenever they deemed appropriate.

A letter in this regard was sent by the assistant secretary of state for Higher Education Department to the vice-chancellors of the four universities on Thursday.

Students’ Federation of India (SFI), All India Democratic Students’ Organisation, All India Students’ Association and All India Students’ Federation are the other contenders for the poll.

First Published: Oct 22, 2019 17:42 IST

tags
top news
Infosys investors lose Rs 53,000 crore as shares tank amid row over CEO
Infosys investors lose Rs 53,000 crore as shares tank amid row over CEO
‘Not a whisper’: Supreme Court trashes CBI objections to Chidambaram bail
‘Not a whisper’: Supreme Court trashes CBI objections to Chidambaram bail
‘Not doing it’: Bengal CM on Centre’s detention camps for ‘foreigners’
‘Not doing it’: Bengal CM on Centre’s detention camps for ‘foreigners’
Virat Kohli speaks about Sourav Ganguly’s appointment as BCCI president
Virat Kohli speaks about Sourav Ganguly’s appointment as BCCI president
BCCI reacts after Bangladesh cricketers go on strike ahead of India tour
BCCI reacts after Bangladesh cricketers go on strike ahead of India tour
2 BSP leaders garlanded with shoes, paraded outside party office in Rajasthan
2 BSP leaders garlanded with shoes, paraded outside party office in Rajasthan
WhatsApp rolls out a new group privacy feature: Here’s how it works
WhatsApp rolls out a new group privacy feature: Here’s how it works
‘PM spoke about his idea of India, reforming bureaucracy’: Abhijit Banerjee
‘PM spoke about his idea of India, reforming bureaucracy’: Abhijit Banerjee
trending topics
India vs South AfricaBreaking news liveVirat KohliPM ModiKatrina KaifSaand Ki Aankh movie reviewBigg Boss 13P Chidambaram
don't miss
latest news
India News
Education News