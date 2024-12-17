Newcastle University’s Business and Computer Sciences programs are most popular for Indians students

Newcastle University is currently ranked 129th in the QS World University Rankings 2025 (published 2024) and 157th in the Times Higher Education World University Rankings (published 2024). It is also among the top 100 in the world for sustainable development in the Times Higher Education Impact Rankings 2024. Professor Ruth Valentine, Pro Vice Chancellor, Education, Newcastle University.(Handout)

Renowned for teaching and research, the University has done impactful research on global challenges with advanced facilities and high UK REF rankings with top UK graduate employability, career services, and global industry partnerships.

It is home to 29,000 students from 145 countries and currently has more than 550 Indian postgraduate, post graduate research and undergraduate students.

The University’s active partnerships in India include Indian Institute of Technology (Delhi), Indian Institute of Technology (Bombay), Indian Institute of Management (Ahmedabad), Indian Institute of Science, Institute of Neuroscience (Kolkata), School of Planning & Architecture (Delhi), and O.P. Jindal Global University.

In an exclusive interview, Professor Ruth Valentine, Pro Vice Chancellor, Education, at Newcastle University talks about popular programs for Indian students, scholarships and the University’s resources to help students find jobs and internships.

What are the most popular programs chosen by Indian students?

Indian students at Newcastle University study a wide range of subject areas. In 2024, Newcastle University saw Indian students enrolling onto over 110 different courses. Business and Computer Sciences are our most popular subject areas for students from India. For September 2024 entry, our most popular programs for Indian students at postgraduate level were:

MSc International Business Management

MSc Advanced Computer Science

MSc Business Analytics

MSc Operations, logistics and supply chain management

MBA Master of Business Administration

MSc Accounting, Finance and Financial Analysis

MSc Data Science and AI

MSc Human Computer Interaction

For September 2024 entry, our most popular programs for Indian students at undergraduate level were:

BA Business Management

BSc Computer Science with Industrial Placement

BSc Biomedical Sciences

BSc Computer Science

Are there specific scholarships for Indian students?

Newcastle University offers the VC Excellence Scholarships for Undergraduate and Postgraduate Studies with a 30% to 50% reduction in tuition fees and the Vice- Chancellor’s International Scholarships worth £6,000 tuition fee awards (Undergraduate) for Indian students. For students from India that join Newcastle University in September 2025, we are currently offering a £6,000 (per year) scholarship to prospective undergraduate students and a £7,000 scholarship for postgraduate taught students. We are also offering competitive merit scholarships that have a value of up to 50% of the course fee (terms and conditions apply to all scholarship offers).

Students who have been offered a place to study on an eligible undergraduate degree course at the University’s Newcastle City Centre campus for the 2025/26 academic year are eligible for the VC Excellence Scholarships and the Vice-Chancellor’s International Scholarships.

What are the available resources to help students find internships/jobs?

The Careers Service organises and facilitates graduate-level work experience for current students with a local business or University department through the NCL Internship scheme. In the 2023-24 academic year, a total of 485 students were placed through the scheme, 47 of which were Indian students.

Jobs On Campus (JobsOC) offers students the opportunity to work on campus in a variety of different temporary roles; 78 Indian students were assigned one or more JobsOC assignments in 2023/24.

Our International Student Pathway can help international students find out where to gain experience, learn how to make their CV stand out, and explore their career options within or outside the UK after they graduate.

START UP is Newcastle University’s support for students and recent graduates looking to become self-employed and start new businesses.

Newcastle University Students’ Union also has a big part to play in encouraging students to foster their business acuity, entrepreneurship or creativity with opportunities to join over 100 different clubs and societies: from economics to running the student radio station.

The University was also ranked in the Top 100 for sustainable development. What are the main initiatives?

By declaring a Climate Emergency in 2019 alongside our partners in the city and committing to net-zero carbon dioxide emissions by 2030, Newcastle University is taking urgent action to address the climate crisis. Our Climate Action Plan includes significant investment in carbon reduction through measures such as its rooftop solar PV programme.

We have ongoing projects relating directly to every one of the United Nations’ 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Our core values closely match the SDGs on gender equality and reduced inequalities, and naturally as a University, SDG 4, quality education, is central to everything we do.

Is Newcastle an expensive city for an international student? What’s the average tuition fee + monthly living cost?

Newcastle is one of the most affordable cities in the UK and has been rated as the 3rd best student city in England (QS 2025). The average living costs for a student in the UK is £1,112.50 per month. Newcastle’s lowest-priced accommodation is approximately £500, for city centre accommodation with bills included. The fees for international students vary by different degree programs and the year for which the student is applying. For international students, the average tuition fees range from £25,000–30,000 approximately. However, these fees are reduced when scholarships are applied.