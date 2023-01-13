Home / Education / SWAYAM July 2022 semester exams: NTA extends form submission date till Jan 22

SWAYAM July 2022 semester exams: NTA extends form submission date till Jan 22

Published on Jan 13, 2023 02:13 PM IST

SWAYAM July 2022 Semester registration date extended till January 22, 2023.

ByHT Education Desk

National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the last date for the submission of Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) July 2022 Semester Exams till January 22. Interested candidates can apply online at swayam.nta.ac.in. The registration link for the SWAYAM July 2022 Semester was started on December 21, 2022.

Candidates can make corrections to their SWAYAM 2022 applications from January 24 till January 26, 2023.

SWAYAM July 2022 Semester exams will be held on February 25 and 26, 2023.

“Candidates will be able to make changes/corrections to the details, already submitted by them in their application form, through the “Correction Window” when it opens. They will be able to add more courses, to those already applied for, if they so desire, through the “Correction Window”, reads the official notification.

Important Dates

Last date of submission of Exam FormsJan 22, 2023 till 5 pm
Last date of payment of Exam FeeJan 22, 2023 till 11: 50 pm
Correction WindowJan 24 to jan 26
Date of ExamFeb 25 till Feb 26
Story Saved
