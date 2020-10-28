e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 28, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Tamil Nadu 10th, 12th supplementary results 2020 to be declared today at tnresults.nic.in

Tamil Nadu 10th, 12th supplementary results 2020 to be declared today at tnresults.nic.in

TN 10th Supplementary Result 2020: The Directorate of Government Exam (DGE) Tamil Nadu will on Wednesday declare the class 10th and 12th supplementary exam result 2020 on its official website at dge.tn.gov.in or tnresults.nic.in.

education Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 12:16 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
TN 10th result 2020 to be declared soon
TN 10th result 2020 to be declared soon(HT file )
         

TN Supplementary Result 2020: The Directorate of Government Exam (DGE) Tamil Nadu is expected to declare the class 10th and 12th supplementary exam result 2020 on Wednesday, October 28. The Tamil Nadu 10th supplementary result is expected anytime soon, while the class 12th supplementary result is expected to be announced at 2 pm. According to an official notice, class 11th supplementary result will be announced on Thursday, October 29 at 11 am.

Candidates who have taken the exam will be able to check their results online at dge.tn.gov.in or tnresults.nic.in.

According to media reports, around 50,000 candidates were registered for class 10th supplementary exam and 10,000 candidates for class 12th supplementary exam.

TN HSLC (12th) annual exam result was declared on July 16. A total of 92.3% students passed the class 12th exam. The Tamil Nadu SSLC annual exam result was declared on August 10. A total of 9,39,829.students who were registered for the TN SSLC exam were promoted without exam, making the total pass percentage of 100.This year, the exam had to be cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Students were evaluated on the basis of their performance in half yearly and quarterly exams (80%) and attendance in class (20%).

How to check TN Supplementary Exam Results 2020: 

Step 1: Visit the official website at dge.tn.gov.in

Step 2: Click on ‘TN Supplementary Result 2020’

Step 3:Key in your login credentials

Step 4: Your TN Results will be displayed on your screen

Step 5: Download and take its print out.

top news
‘Our motto is to fulfil all promises made in manifesto’: PM Modi at election rally in Bihar’s Darbhanga
‘Our motto is to fulfil all promises made in manifesto’: PM Modi at election rally in Bihar’s Darbhanga
Dismiss Nitish Kumar govt immediately over Munger firing, Grand Alliance tells PM Modi
Dismiss Nitish Kumar govt immediately over Munger firing, Grand Alliance tells PM Modi
Indian Air Force to get a big Rafale boost, 16 fighters to land by April
Indian Air Force to get a big Rafale boost, 16 fighters to land by April
Covid updates: Schools in Delhi to remain closed until further orders, says Sisodia
Covid updates: Schools in Delhi to remain closed until further orders, says Sisodia
NIA raids several locations across Kashmir in terror-funding case
NIA raids several locations across Kashmir in terror-funding case
Bihar poll updates: Atmanirbhar Bihar will have more jobs for youth, says PM
Bihar poll updates: Atmanirbhar Bihar will have more jobs for youth, says PM
ED takes CM Vijayan’s former secretary M Sivasankar into custody
ED takes CM Vijayan’s former secretary M Sivasankar into custody
‘Will welcome back youth who have joined militancy’: Top Army commander
‘Will welcome back youth who have joined militancy’: Top Army commander
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020Bihar Polling live UpdatesRajnath SinghRafaleIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In