TN SSLC Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Tamil Nadu 10th result expected to be declared shortly

Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2020 Live Updates: In less than an hour, the Directorate of Government Exam (DGE) Tamil Nadu might declare the TN SSLC or class 10th result today at 9:30 am, as per media reports. Over 9 lakh students are waiting for their results. Once it is declared, students will be able to check their scores online at tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in, or dge.tn.nic.in. This year, the result has been delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Last year it was announced on April 29. This year, the exam was cancelled due to the pandemic and students will be marked on the basis of students’ performance in quarterly and half-yearly exams and attendance.

Here in the liveblog we will provide latest updates on exam, results, pass percent, direct link and steps to check results, topper lists and all other details.

09:08 am IST TN SSLC Results 2020: What is the minimum passing marks Students are required to score a minimum of 35 marks out of 100 in each subject to pass the TN SSLC examination. For subjects with practical examination, students must score 20 out of 75 marks in theory paper and 15 out of 25 marks in practical paper to pass.





09:05 am IST TN SSLC Result: Tiruppur was top performing district last year The top three districts in terms of pass percentage in the year 2019, were Tiruppur with 98.53%, Ramanathapuram with 98.48% and Namakkal with 98.45%.





09:02 am IST TN SSLC Result: Check subject-wise pass percent of 2019 Last year, the subject wise pass percentage in Tamil Nadu 10th result 2019 was 96.12% for Language, 97.35% for English 96.46% for Maths, 98.56% for Science and 97.07% for Social Science.





08:57 am IST TN SSLC Result: Check school wise pass percent of 2019 Last year, the school wise pass percentage was 92.48% for government schools, 94.53% for government aided schools , 99.05% for metric schools, 95.42% for co-ed schools, 96.89% for girls and 88.94% for boys.





08:55 am IST TN SSLC Result 2020: Check last year pass percentage Last year, the overall pass percentage for the Tamil Nadu board Class 10 examination was 95.2%. The pass percentage for male candidates was 93.3% and for girls it was 97%.





08:50 am IST TN SSLC Result 2020: Provisional marksheets will be provided from Aug 17 According to reports, the students of TN SSLC exam will get their provisional mark sheets from August 17 to 25.





08:45 am IST TN SSLC Result 2020: How marks will be evaluated 80% of marks will be evaluated on the basis of performance of students in quarterly and half-yearly exams and 20% will be based on attendance, as per the government.





08:40 am IST TN SSLC Result 2020: Exams were deferred thrice Initially, the TN SSLC exam was scheduled to be held from March 27 to April 13. It was later postponed and the board decided to hold the exam from June 1 to 12. The exam was further postponed. It was then scheduled to b e held from June 15 to 25. However, the Madras High Court asked the board not to risk the lives of nine lakh students and hence the exam was cancelled.





08:33 am IST TN SSLC Result 2020: Class 10th exam was cancelled due to Covid-19 Tamil Nadu board had cancelled the class 10th exam and decided to promote the students on the basis of average marking assessment scheme.





08:20 am IST Tamil Nadu class 11th result was declared on July 31 DGE Tamil Nadu had declared class 11th results on July 31. Over 7 lakh students had taken the exam out of which 96.04% have passed





08:17 am IST TN HSLC Result was declared on July 16 On July 16, DGE Tamil Nadu had declared HSLC Results in which 92.3% students passed.





08:10 am IST TN SSLC Result 2020: Alternative websites to check scores, if official website crashes Usually after the results are declared, the official websites crashes due to heavy traffic. In that case students can check their scores on these alterative websites: examresults.net or indiaresults.com





08:05 am IST TN SSLC Result 2020: Where to check scores Tamil Nadu SSLC Results will be available on the official websites at tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in, and dge.tn.nic.in. Students can check their results after it is declared.



