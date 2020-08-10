e-paper
Home / Education / TN SSLC Result 2020: Tamil Nadu class 10th result declared

TN SSLC Result 2020: Tamil Nadu class 10th result declared

Students of class 10 who have appeared in the TN SSLC examination can check their results online at tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in, or dge.tn.nic.in.

Aug 10, 2020
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
TN SSLC Result 2020.
TN SSLC Result 2020.(HT file)
         

The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu on Monday declared the results of SSLC or class 10 examinations on its official website. 100% students have passed the TN SSLC exam.

Students of class 10 who have appeared in the TN SSLC examination can check their results online at tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in, or dge.tn.nic.in.

A total of 9,39,829 students were registered for the Tamil Nadu class 10 examination this year. All of them have been promoted based on their half-yearly and quarterly exams.

Out of the 9.39 lakh students who have passed the Tamil Nadu SSLC exam, 471759 are boys and 468070 are girls.

Last year, the Tamil Nadu SSLC results were declared on April 29. However, this year, the announcement of the results has been delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Direct link to check Tamil Nadu class 10 results.

How to Check TN SSLC Results 2020:

1. Visit the official websites at tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in

2. Click on the link that reads ‘download TN SSLC Result’

3. Key in your registration number, roll number

4. Your results will be displayed on the screen

5. Download and take its print out for further reference.

Earlier on July 31, Tamil Nadu board had declared the class 11th results. A total of 96.04% of students have passed the TN Class 11 exams. Class 12th or HSLC result was declared on July 16, in which 92.3% of students had passed the exam.

