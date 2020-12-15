e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 15, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Tamil Nadu govt to train IIT JEE aspirants through digital platform

Tamil Nadu govt to train IIT JEE aspirants through digital platform

The move comes close on the heels of the government earlier conducting NEET coaching centres for medical aspirants from such institutions.

education Updated: Dec 15, 2020, 18:43 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Chennai
Representational image. (File photo)
Representational image. (File photo)
         

The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday signed a memorandum of Understanding with a private player to provide online training to IIT-JEE aspirants from government and aided schools in the state.

The move comes close on the heels of the government earlier conducting NEET coaching centres for medical aspirants from such institutions.

The government signed the MoU with Nextgen Vidhya Pvt. Ltd, an official release here said. The IIT-JEE aspirants from government and aided schools would be groomed through the online initiative for free.

Registration for the training, which would commence from January 4, 2021, will take place from December 21 to 31, the release added.

The MoU was signed in the presence of School Education Minister K A Sengottaiyan here. Training will be given in Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry.

Further, a unique Login ID and Password would be provided to the students to learn the lessons while teachers, district coordinators and headmasters will be given access to monitor the students’ performance, a release said.

tags
top news
India, UK to forge 10-year roadmap for ties, push talks on trade deal
India, UK to forge 10-year roadmap for ties, push talks on trade deal
Pranab Mukherjee’s son does not want his book published. Daughter disagrees
Pranab Mukherjee’s son does not want his book published. Daughter disagrees
Delhi HC restrains protesting nurses from continuing their strike at AIIMS
Delhi HC restrains protesting nurses from continuing their strike at AIIMS
‘Mungerilal ke haseen sapne’: UP minister’s jibe on AAP’s 2022 poll announcement
‘Mungerilal ke haseen sapne’: UP minister’s jibe on AAP’s 2022 poll announcement
PM Modi to ‘keep assuring farmers’, blames Opposition for misleading them
PM Modi to ‘keep assuring farmers’, blames Opposition for misleading them
Six Covid-19 vaccines currently undergoing clinical trials in India
Six Covid-19 vaccines currently undergoing clinical trials in India
Not convenient, India tells Canada on meeting of top diplomats. It’s a signal
Not convenient, India tells Canada on meeting of top diplomats. It’s a signal
Farmers’ protest: Top ministers warn ‘some elements’ trying to take advantage
Farmers’ protest: Top ministers warn ‘some elements’ trying to take advantage
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 vaccineWinter Session of Parliament

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In