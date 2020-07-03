e-paper
Home / Education / TBSE 10th Result 2020: How to check Tripura Board Madhyamik Class 10th result 2020 at tripuraresults.nic.in

TBSE 10th Result 2020: How to check Tripura Board Madhyamik Class 10th result 2020 at tripuraresults.nic.in

TBSE 10th result 2020: Students who have taken the Tripura Board Madhyamik or 10th examinations this year can check their TBSE results by visiting tripuraresults.nic.in,tbse.in or www.tripura.nic.in.

education Updated: Jul 03, 2020 08:54 IST
Priyanaka Deb Barman| Edited by Nilesh Mathur
Hindustan Times, Agartala
TBSE 10th Result 2020:
TBSE 10th Result 2020:(HT file)
         

The results of Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) Class 10 examinations (new syllabus) will be announced at 9am on Friday, July 3.

Students who have taken the Tripura Board Madhyamik or 10th examinations this year can check their TBSE results by visiting tripuraresults.nic.in,tbse.in or www.tripura.nic.in.

Over 39,000 students have taken the Tripura Board Madhyamik or Class 10 examinations this year.

How to check Tripura Board (TBSE) Madhyamik or Class 10th result 2020:

Visit the official websites of Tripura board at tripuraresults.nic.in

Click on the link for TBSE 10th result flahing on the page

Enter the required details like roll number, registration number as required on the login page

Result will appear on the screen

Keeping in mind the safety of the students amid COVID-19 pandemic, TBSE had cancelled all remaining exams of Class 10 (old syllabus), Class 12 including Madrassa Alim (new and old syllabus), Madrassa Fazil Theology and Madrassa Fazil Arts.

