TBSE Tripura Madhyamik Result 2020 Live Updates: Tripura 10th Result declared at tbse.in, Dipayan Debnath tops state

TBSE Tripura 10th Madhyamik Result 2020 live updates: The Tripura Board of Secondary Education ( TBSE) has declared the class 10th or Madhyamik exam results (new syllabus) today. A total of 69.49% students have passed the class 10th exam. Students who have taken the exam can check their Tripura Board Class 10 results online. The results/scores can be checked online at tbse.in, tripuraresults.nic.in or schooleducation.tripura.gov.in. Students must keep their admit card ready with them to check their results. This year, over 39,000 students have appeared for the Tripura Board Madhyamik exam 2020. This year, due to Coronavirus pandemic, TBSE cancelled all pending examinations of Class 10 (old syllabus), Class 12 including Madrassa Alim ( new and old syllabus), Madrassa Fazil Theology and Madrassa Fazil Arts.Here in the liveblog you will get latest updates on Tripura Board 10th results 2020, direct link, how to check, details of exam and results like pass percentage, toppers etc.

(With inputs from Priyanka Deb Barman in Agartala)

09:25 am IST Dipayan Debnath tops state in Tripura Board 10th exam 2020 Dipayan Debnath from Netaji Subhash Vidyaniketan in Agartala stood first and he got total 488 marks.





09:22 am IST Tripura Board 10th Results 2020: Submit review application by July 8 Last date for submitting review application in the students’ respective schools will be July 08.





09:19 am IST Tripura Board 10th exam 2020: Evaluation of answersheets began from April 24 Evaluation of their answer copies started from April 24 and ended on May 22





09:17 am IST Tripura Board exams were conducted from March 3 to 21 Exams were conducted in total 77 centres. The Class 10 (new syllabus) examinations began from March 03 and continued till March 21





09:15 am IST TBSE Tripura Board Result 2020: Link to check scores will be activated soon Tripura Board students can check their results online at tripuraresults.nic.in or tbse.in. The link to check result has not been activated yet. It will be activated at 9:45 am today. Students are advised to refresh their webpage.





09:11 am IST Tripura Board 10th Result 2020: 69.49% students pass Tripura Board Madhyamik result 2020 has been declared. This year the pass percentage is 69.49%. Read more





09:09 am IST TBSE Tripura Board 10th Results 2020 declared Tripura Board has announced the class 10th, Madhyamik results 2020 at tripuraresults.nic.in





09:06 am IST 48K students appeared for Tripura Board 10th exam Total 48994 candidates appeared for Class 10 exams of which 22836 are males and 26158 are females.





09:05 am IST Tripura Board 10th Result 2020: Press Conference begins Press conference has started. The result will be announced now.





09:02 am IST Tripura Board 10th Result 2020 direct link Tripura Board will announce the class 10th result 2020 anytime now. Visit tripuraresults.nic.in to check results. Direct link to be activated soon.





08:55 am IST Tripura Board 10th Results 2020 shortly Students must keep checking the Tripura Board websites at tbse.in or tripuraresults.nic.in. The Results will be declared at 9 am today.





08:47 am IST Evaluation of Tripura Board pending exams soon Evaluation process for all the pending examinations of Class 10 (old syllabus) , Class 12 including Madrassa Alim ( new and old syllabus), Madrassa Fazil Theology and Madrassa Fazil Arts due to COVID-19 pandemic will be decided soon.





08:45 am IST Tripura Board 10th Results 2020: Some exams were cancelled due to Covid-19 After the cancellation of Central Board of Secondary Education ( CBSE) examinations and in view of safety of the students amid COVID-19 pandemic, the TBSE cancelled all pending examinations of Class 10 (old syllabus), Class 12 including Madrassa Alim ( new and old syllabus), Madrassa Fazil Theology and Madrassa Fazil Arts





08:41 am IST Keep your admit cards handy to check Tripura 10th Results 2020 In just 20 minutes, Tripura Board 10th results will be declared. Students should keep their admit cards handy. The roll numbers and date of birth mentioned in the hall ticket has to be entered in the login page to check scores.





09:37 am IST How to check Tripura Board 10th Result 2020 Follow these steps to check Tripura Board (TBSE) Class 10th result 2020 after it is declared: Visit the official websites of Tripura board at tbse.in Click on the link for TBSE 10th result Enter the required details on the login page that opens Your results will appear on the screen





09:35 am IST Around 35K students to get Tripura Board 10th Result 2020 Around 35,000 students have taken the Tripura Board 10th exam this year. The results will be declared at 9 am today.



