TBSE Tripura Board Madhyamik 10th Result 2020 to be declared soon at tripuraresults.nic.in

TBSE Tripura Board 10th Result 2020: The Tripura Board of Secondary Education ( TBSE) will declare results of Class 10 board examinations ( new syllabus) on Friday. The Tripura Board Class 10 results will be declared at 9 am. Here’s how to check.

education Updated: Jul 03, 2020 08:20 IST
Priyanka Deb Barman
Hindustan Times, Agartala
TBSE Tripura Board 10th Result 2020: The Tripura Board of Secondary Education ( TBSE) will declare results of Class 10 board examinations ( new syllabus) on Friday. The Tripura Board Class 10 results will be declared at 9 am.

Students who have appeared in the exam can check the TBSE Class 10 or Madhyamik results by visiting tbse.in, tripuraresults.nic.in or schooleducation.tripura.gov.in.

More than 39,000 students have appeared for the Tripura Board Madhyamik or Class 10 examinations this year.

How to check Tripura Board (TBSE) Class 10th result 2020 after it is declared:

Visit the official websites of Tripura board at tbse.in

Click on the link for TBSE 10th result

Enter the required details on the login page that opens

Your results will appear on the screen

Take a print out and save it on your computer for further reference

After the cancellation of Central Board of Secondary Education ( CBSE) examinations and in view of safety of the students amid COVID-19 pandemic, the TBSE cancelled all pending examinations of Class 10 (old syllabus), Class 12 including Madrassa Alim ( new and old syllabus), Madrassa Fazil Theology and Madrassa Fazil Arts.The evaluation process for all the pending examinations of Class 10 (old syllabus) , Class 12 including Madrassa Alim ( new and old syllabus), Madrassa Fazil Theology and Madrassa Fazil Arts due to COVID-19 pandemic will be decided soon.

Last year, the Tripura Board Madhyamik or Class 10 board recorded a pass percentage of 64.60% with 25 students securing positions in the top ten merit list. In 2018, the pass percentage of Class 10 was 59.59%.

Education News

