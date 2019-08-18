TBSE Tripura Board Madhyamik Supplementary 10th Result 2019 declared, follow these steps to check scores

education

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 09:06 IST

Tripura Board Madhyamik Supplementary Result 2019: Tripura Board of Secondary Education has declared the matric or Class 10 Supplementary exam result on its official website. Candidates can check their result on tbse.in.

The Tripura Board Madhyamik Supplementary exam was conducted on July 29 for which the result has been published. Candidates can check their results by following the simple steps given here or find the direct link to check the Tripura Board Madhyamik Supplementary result 2019 given below.

Tripura Board of Secondary Education had conducted its annual exam for class 10th in the month of March- April and its result was declared on June 8, 2019.Over 47 thousand students appeared for the exam this year.

Candidates will have to check their Tripura Board Madhyamik Supplementary Result 2019 by logging in to the official website of TBSE at tbse.in using their roll numbers. Candidates are advised to keep a printed copy of the result that will be displayed on the screen.

How to check TBSE 10th Supplementary Result 2019:

Visit the official website of Tripura Board of Secondary Education at tbse.in

Scroll down to find the Result link given on the homepage

Click on the result link

A login page will appear

Key in your roll number in the given format

Assume your Roll No. is NORTH/M/REG-77302. You have to enter, only the numbers i.e. 77302

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its print out.

Here’s the direct link to check your TBSE 10th supplementary result 2019.

First Published: Aug 18, 2019 09:06 IST