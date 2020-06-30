e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 30, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Telangana postpones all entrance examinations for admission into various courses

Telangana postpones all entrance examinations for admission into various courses

The Telangana government on Tuesday announced postponement of all the entrance examinations for admission into various courses in the state scheduled to commence from Wednesday.

education Updated: Jun 30, 2020 16:33 IST
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
Hindustan Times, Hyderabad
(Kunal Patil/HT Photo)
         

The Telangana government on Tuesday announced postponement of all the entrance examinations for admission into various courses in the state scheduled to commence from Wednesday.

The government submitted an affidavit to this effect in the state high court, which was hearing a public interest litigation petition filed by National Students Union of India (NSUI) Telangana unit president Venkat Balmoor.

In its affidavit, the state government said the decision to postpone all entrance tests was taken in the wake of the proposal to reimpose complete lockdown in Hyderabad and surrounding districts due to growing number of positive cases for Covid-19.

The entrance tests – Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Entrance Test (EAMCET), POLYCET (entrance for polytechnic courses), Integrated Common Entrance Test (ICET for admission into MBA and MCA courses), ECET (Engineering Entrance Test meant for lateral entry for polytechnic students into engineering courses), PGCET (common entrance for post-graduate courses in various universities), PECET (entrance test for physical education courses), LAWCET (common entrance test for admission into law colleges) and EDCET (common entrance test for admission into education colleges) were originally scheduled to be held from July 1.

In the PIL filed before the high court on June 9, Venkat questioned the proposal to conduct the entrance tests at a time when the intensity of Covid-19 is at its peak in the state.

The high court questioned as to how it could hear the arguments at a time when there are reports that the government was planning to re-impose lockdown in Hyderabad and surrounding districts to contain the virus spread.

The high court asked the government whether there were any plans to impose lockdown in the state. The advocate general, appearing for the state government sought some time till afternoon to submit the affidavit.

Later in the afternoon, the government submitted the affidavit saying all the examinations have indefinitely been postponed.

The state government had already cancelled the Class 10 examinations and declared all the students passed based on their internal assessment marks.

top news
80 crore people to get free food grains for 5 more months, says PM Modi
80 crore people to get free food grains for 5 more months, says PM Modi
PM Modi announces free food grain scheme extension, urges people to wear masks
PM Modi announces free food grain scheme extension, urges people to wear masks
‘Demographic genocide’: China cuts Uighur births with IUDs, abortion, sterilisation
‘Demographic genocide’: China cuts Uighur births with IUDs, abortion, sterilisation
France conveys ‘steadfast support’ to India amid standoff with China
France conveys ‘steadfast support’ to India amid standoff with China
PM Modi reviews preparations for Covid-19 vaccine development
PM Modi reviews preparations for Covid-19 vaccine development
‘Rohit Sharma probably among top 3 or 5 openers of all time’
‘Rohit Sharma probably among top 3 or 5 openers of all time’
Beijing’s 1st response to ban on 59 China-linked apps talks of cooperation
Beijing’s 1st response to ban on 59 China-linked apps talks of cooperation
Chinese apps banned: Alternatives to TikTok, CamScanner, ES File Explorer
Chinese apps banned: Alternatives to TikTok, CamScanner, ES File Explorer
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyUnlock 2 GuidelinesKerala SSLC Result 2020PM ModiDelhi Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In