News / Education / Telangana schools closed today as govt declares New Year as general holiday

Telangana schools closed today as govt declares New Year as general holiday

ByHT News Desk
Jan 01, 2024 10:53 AM IST

Telangana school holiday: The Telangana government has put New Year on the list of general holidays.

The Telangana government has announced a holiday for all schools in the state on the New Year – January 1, 2024. According to reports, the Telangana government has put New Year on the list of general holidays. However, authorities have cancelled the second Saturday as a holiday in February.

Besides January 1, schools will remain closed in Telangana on other holidays as well. (Image for representation)
Besides January 1, schools will remain closed in Telangana on other holidays as well. The schools will remain closed on January 15 for Makar Sankranti, for Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti on January 17 and on January 26 for the Republic Day.

Meanwhile, the Hyderabad Police has sent out directives to clubs, pubs, and party planners regarding the New Year's festivities.

The police have reportedly issued a warning against the use of any drug or ganja during New Year celebrations.

In Telangana, New Year celebrations were allowed until 1 am by the Telangana government. All hotels, restaurants, taverns, clubs, and bars were asked to shut their businesses by this time.

