Telangana SSC Board exam 2020 postponed, high court orders to prevent coronavirus

education

Updated: Mar 20, 2020 15:37 IST

The Telangana High Court on Friday ordered to postpone the Telangana SSC board exams 2020 that began on Thursday, March 19. The TS SSC exams will be deferred from Monday onwards .The Telangana government had decided to go on with the SSC exams amid the coronavirus threat. The TS SSC exam has been conducted today, on March 20 as well. tomorrow’s exam will also be conducted as per schedule. However, with the court’s order the exam will be postponed from Monday i.e., March 23.

The TS SSC exam was scheduled to continue till April 6. Over 5 lakh candidates are registered for the Telangana class 10th board examination.

On Wednesday, Telangana recorded eight new positive cases of coronavirus taking a total number to 13 in the state so far.

A detailed notice will be put up on the official website of Telangana Board about the postponement of examination soon.

Till now several board examinations including CBSE, ICSE, Kerala Board, Punjab Board, MP Board, Chhattisgarh Board have already been cancelled. Read live updates here

Students and general public are advised to stay inside their home as much as possible to reduce the risk of coronavirus being spread. One should not step outside their home unless it is very urgent, PM Narendra Modi had also advised on Thursday evening. Till now India has recorded 26 positive coronavirus case and four deaths due to the pandemic.

(with inputs from Srinivasa Rao Apparasu in Telangana)