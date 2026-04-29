Telangana SSC Result 2026: How to check Class 10 results? Step-by-step guide

Directorate of Government Examinations, Telangana declared the results of class 10 SSC examination on Wednesday. Students who appeared for the Higher Secondary exams can check their results on the official websites: https://results.bsetelangana.org, https://results.bse.telangana.gov.in, https://bse.telangana.gov.in, and https://schooledu.telangana.gov.in. The Class 10 board examination or SSC public exam was held on March 14 and ended on April 16, 2026 (Representational Image/ANI)

The Class 10 board examination or SSC public exam was held on March 14 and ended on April 16, 2026. The exam was held in a single shift- from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm. The exam started with first language papers and concluded with OSSC Main language paper II.

Here step-by-step guide to check results All those candidates who appeared for Class 10 board exam can check the results by following steps-

1. Visit the official website of BSE Telangana at bse.telangana.gov.in.

2. Click on the TS SSC Result 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Results will also be available on DigiLocker and the UMANG app. Candidates can also check their results via SMS and WhatsApp.

To check results on WhatsApp: Send "Hi" to 8096958096 (MeeSeva WhatsApp).

SMS: Type TS10 and send it to 56263.

In 2025, the TS SSC results were announced on April 30. A total of 496374 candidates appeared for the exam out of which 460519 candidates passed. The overall pass percentage last year was 92.78%, with girls recording a 94.26% pass rate and boys 91.32%.

Students need a minimum of 35% in every subject to clear the TS SSC exams, covering both written papers and internal evaluations. Achieving this threshold is required to move on to the next class and reflects a foundational level of understanding in each subject.