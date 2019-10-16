e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 16, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Oct 16, 2019

Termination of 25K home guards: UP minister assures no one will be removed

UP Home Guard Minister on Tuesday said that due to budget constraints, the days of duties will be less but the service of home guards won’t be terminated.

education Updated: Oct 16, 2019 15:17 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Lucknow
UP Home guards minister Chetan Chauhan assures no one will be removed from jobs.
UP Home guards minister Chetan Chauhan assures no one will be removed from jobs.(ANI)
         

Hours after UP Police terminated the service of 25,000 home guards, the Home Guard Minister Chetan Chauhan clarified that no official letter had been received from the Home Department in this regard and that no one will be removed from their jobs.

Chauhan on Tuesday said that due to budget constraints, the days of duties will be less but the service of home guards won’t be terminated.

“We have not received any official letter from the Home Department. I assure that no one will be removed from their jobs. No formal decision has been taken. Due to budget constraint, the days of duty will be reduced to 20-22 from 30 days,” said Chauhan.

Chauhan said that he will also meet Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath regarding the matter.

The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday terminated the services of 25,000 home guards of the police department in the state.

In an order, the Uttar Pradesh police headquarters in Prayagraj stated that 25,000 home guards will be relieved from their duties.

“The decision to end 25,000 home guard services was taken on August 28 this year in a meeting chaired by Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary,” the order stated.

The order has been issued by Additional Director General (ADG) BP Jogdand.

First Published: Oct 16, 2019 15:17 IST

tags
top news
Drama at Ayodhya hearing as lawyer tears map, CJI says ‘we will walk out’
Drama at Ayodhya hearing as lawyer tears map, CJI says ‘we will walk out’
PM Modi attacks Opposition for ‘insulting’ Savarkar over Bharat Ratna move
PM Modi attacks Opposition for ‘insulting’ Savarkar over Bharat Ratna move
Banks had ‘worst phase’ under Manmohan, Raghuram Rajan: Sitharaman
Banks had ‘worst phase’ under Manmohan, Raghuram Rajan: Sitharaman
Depositor of scam-hit PMC Bank ends life, another dies of heart attack
Depositor of scam-hit PMC Bank ends life, another dies of heart attack
The Taste With Vir Sanghvi: How to choose the right perfume
The Taste With Vir Sanghvi: How to choose the right perfume
Kim rides horse on sacred peak, vows to fight US sanctions
Kim rides horse on sacred peak, vows to fight US sanctions
‘Sometimes less is more’: Ganguly’s message to ICC over proposed changes
‘Sometimes less is more’: Ganguly’s message to ICC over proposed changes
Global Hunger Index: India ranked lowest in South Asia, 8 spots behind Pak
Global Hunger Index: India ranked lowest in South Asia, 8 spots behind Pak
trending topics
Delhi Air Quality IndexPM ModiPati Patni Aur Woh PostersHappy Birthday Hema MaliniPriyanka ChopraHappy anniversary Kareena Kapoor Saif Ali KhanKarwa Chauth WishesWorld Food DayGoogle Pixel 4 vs Pixel 3Bollywood First Karwa Chauth
don't miss
latest news
India News
Education News