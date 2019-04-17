The 2019 technology career guide is here!

2019 is going to be a year of technology revival and innovation. We are approaching the second quarter of the year and it’s high- time for technology professionals to take complete charge of their career paths to bag their dream career.

But, as rosy as this may sound, it’s an accepted fact that there is a looming gap between what industries look for while filling the job openings in futuristic technologies and the skill sets of candidates looking for such jobs. The Edureka Tech Career Guide 2019 aims to close this skill gap by providing technology professionals customized learning paths for in-demand technologies, namely:

Machine Learning

Big Data

Cloud Computing

DevOps

Blockchain

Cybersecurity

This technology career guide also seeks to answer the most frequently asked questions around technology career paths, especially those for emerging technologies while providing credible information based on Edureka’s deep expertise in these technologies. The guide is a one-stop resource for technology professionals to find out:

1. Which technical skills are worth learning?

2. Which job titles are the most rewarding & their industry outlook?

3. The exact career path to hot technology job roles, learning hours & resources

Up-skilling with future skills is no longer a choice and in fact, a previous skill report by Edureka stated that a tech professional needs to up-skill 15-20 times in their career to stay relevant in today’s competitive IT industry. We believe that expert-curated information such as this career guide will go a long way in helping you up-skill in a structured way.

We have spent months in creating this career guide which we hope will help millions of IT professionals achieve their dream jobs. To create this guide, we dipped into the expertise of our subject-matter experts, quizzed our career counselors and pooled in our in-house knowledge and research.

To understand the career and learning needs of technology professionals better we even spoke to hundreds of IT professionals spread across the globe and asked them which job titles they aspire to land in the future, their motivation to seek these dream jobs and their skill readiness to achieve them.

Around 500 technology professionals in various stages of their career answered our survey, and based on the results, these are the most-sought after technology jobs of 2019 as chosen by technology professionals.

AI / Machine Learning Engineer

Data Scientist

Cloud Architect

Big Data Architect

Devops Engineer

Blockchain Engineer

Cybersecurity Engineer

Before laying out the career path for each sought-after technology job role, let’s try and understand the motivations of technology professionals to seek these job titles.

Our survey results showed that the primary motivation to seek jobs in future technologies is improving the quality of their work and projects.

Getting promoted to a better position at work and bagging a bigger paycheck are the other prominent reasons techies said influenced their desire to upgrade to in-demand technology careers.

Natural progression from their current roles, fear of redundancy, influence by peers were also quoted as reasons by technology professionals to move to in-demand technologies.

We also asked the survey participants whether they knew how to bag the jobs that they were aspiring for. While a little more than 51% of them said that they don’t know how to bag their dream job, 48.6% said they do know how to bag the job they were aspiring for. This is reflective of the IT industry where every technology professional wants a lucrative and rewarding job profile in a trending technology but more than half of them do not know how to achieve it.

We can safely conclude that awareness about the need to up-skill for jobs of the future is high enough among the IT workforce, but they are lacking a clear roadmap and learning path to the job roles of their dreams.

Professionals from all industries and experience levels are feeling the need to up-skill, and expert-curated information - on which technologies to master, tools to learn and the correct learning path to follow - can go a long way in helping them up-skill for their dream jobs in a structured way.

The Edureka Tech Career Guide 2019 aims to provide this information by serving as a handy guide to those technology professionals who do not know the learning path to their dream career. It also aims to provide the recommended learning path to those who have already started their learning journey and provide course correction if needed.

(The author is Co-Founder, Edureka. Views expressed are personal)

First Published: Apr 17, 2019 12:54 IST