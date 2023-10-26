THE World University Rankings 2024 by Subject: US, UK lead in all categories

US and UK dominance in Times Higher Education rankings continues with universities from the two countries clinching the top spot in all 11 categories of the THE World University Rankings 2024 by Subject, results of which were announced earlier today. THE World University Rankings 2024 by Subject announced (timeshighereducation.com)

Stanford University in the United States has topped the list in Arts and Humanities, and Psychology subjects and jointly shared the top spot in Social Sciences with Massachusetts Institute of Technology. MIT also came first in the ranking of Business and Economics.

UK's University of Oxford has been ranked best for two subjects – Clinical and Health, and Computer Science.

Harvard University, US has got the top position in Engineering, Law and Life Sciences.

California Institute of Technology (Caltech) is best for Physical Sciences and University of California (UC) Berkeley is for the Education subject, as per the THE rankings.

The representation of countries has seen a growth in 2024 but UK and UK varsities' grip remains firm.

“The number of territories represented in the top 10 of the 11 subject rankings has grown from five to eight in five years, with Australia, China and Singapore joining Canada, Switzerland, Hong Kong, the UK and the US,” as per THE.

“The Education list is the most diverse at the top, with five territories – the US, UK, Hong Kong, China and Canada – featuring in the top 10 of the 2024 edition, up from just three in the 2020 edition. Meanwhile, six new countries have joined the top 100: Austria, Brazil, Russia, South Africa, Spain and Turkey,” it added.

Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore, which has been placed in the 101-125 band for Engineering and Computer Science is the only institute from the country to feature among the top 200. IISc has also got the 201-250 bracket for Life Sciences and Physical Sciences subjects.

Check rankings here.

