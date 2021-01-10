TN college students to get free data card for online classes: Palaniswami

The Tamil Nadu government will provide free data cards of 2 GB per day capacity to over 9.69 lakh college students to enable them to attend online classes till April this year, Chief Minister K Palaniswami said here on Sunday.

The move was being effected since the colleges have remained closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and were conducting online classes, he said in a statement.

As many as 9,69,047 students studying in government and aided Arts and Sciences colleges, engineering colleges and polytechnic institutions will benefit from the move, where data cards will be given to them from January to April 2021 free of cost, he said.

Students in self-financed institutions will also be covered under the initiative, which will be implemented through the state-run Electronics Corporation of Tamil Nadu (ELCOT), the chief minister said.