Home / Education / TNDTE Diploma Result October 2019 declared, direct link and steps to check

TNDTE Diploma Result October 2019 declared, direct link and steps to check

TNDTE Diploma Result October 2019: Tamil Nadu Directorate of Technical Education (TNDTE) on Friday declared the Diploma Results. The examination was held in October 2019.

education Updated: Jan 10, 2020 17:18 IST
Nilesh Mathur
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Tamil Nadu Directorate of Technical Education (TNDTE) on Friday declared the Diploma Results. The examination was held in October 2019.

Candidates who have appeared in the exam can check their result on the official website of TNDTE at tndte.gov.in. Candidates may face difficulty in viewing the result as the official website is running slow due to heavy traffic.

A notification issued on the TNDTE website says “to avoid site traffic www.tndte.gov.in can be viewed at NEW DOTE WEBSITE LINK. October 2019 Diploma Examination Individual result is available in the url 112.133.214.75/result_Oct2019. October 2019 Diploma Revaluation URL: 112.133.214.69 is activated from 10/01/2020 - refer notification for further details”

Hindustantimes

How to check TNDTE October Diploma Result 2019:

1) Visit the official website of TNDTE at tndte.gov.in http://www.tndte.gov.in/ 2) Click on the link that reads ‘ Diploma Result October 2019’ http://112.133.214.75/result_Oct 2019 3) Enter your registration number and click on go 4) Your result will be displayed on the screen 5) Download and take a printout for future reference

