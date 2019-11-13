e-paper
TNPSC CESE Result 2019: TN Combined Engineering Services Exam result declared at tnpsc.gov.in

TNPSC CESE Result 2019:

education Updated: Nov 13, 2019 19:32 IST
Nilesh Mathur
Nilesh Mathur
Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) on Wednesday declared the results of Combined Engineering Services Exam 2019. (tnpsc.gov.in)
         

Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) on Wednesday declared the results of Combined Engineering Services Exam 2019. TNPSC Combined Engineering Services Exam 2019 was conducted on August 10 and August 25.

Candidates who had appeared for the exam can check TNPSC Combined Engineering Services Exam 2019 results on its official website at tnspc.gov.in.

The roll number of candidates who have been admitted provisionally for Certificate Verification can be seen on the results page. The qualified candidates should upload the scanned copy of documents in support of the claims made in their online application from November 20 to November 29 in the e-seva centres run by TACTV.

Here is the direct link to check result of TNPSC Combined Engineering Services Exam 2019.

Note: Visit official website of TNPSC for latest news and updates about the exam.

Education News