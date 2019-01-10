TNPSC Forest Apprentice Written Exam Result declared at tnpsc.gov.in

Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) on Thursday declared the result the written exam to recruit Forest Apprentice in Tamil Nadu Forest Subordinate Service. The examination was held from October 9 to October 15, 2018.

Candidates who have cleared the TNPSC Forest Apprentice written exam are eligible for the Physical Test. Individual intimation regarding the date, time and venue of the Physical Test will be sent to the candidates separately.

Candidates can check their result on the official website of TNPSC at tnpsc.gov.in.

TNPSC Forest Apprentice written exam result: Steps to check

Visit the official website of TNSPC

Click on the link for Forest Apprentice- Physical Test - Results

Click on the link under ‘Written Exam Result’ for Forest Apprentice recruitment.

A PDF page containing register number of successful candidates will appear

The candidates whose Register Numbers are in the list have been admitted provisionally to the Physical Test at 1:15 ratio based on the marks obtained by them in the Written Examination and with reference to the rule of reservation of appointments.

First Published: Jan 10, 2019 20:20 IST