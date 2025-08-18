TNPSC Group 2 Exam 2025: Correction window opens today at tnpsc.gov.in, check steps and important details

Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission is scheduled to open the correction window for TNPSC Group 2 Exam 2025 on Monday, August 18, 2025. Candidates who have applied for the recruitment process and want to make corrections in the application form can do it on the official website at tnpsc.gov.in. TNPSC Group 2 application correction window is scheduled to be open from August 18 to August 20, 2025. The steps to make modifications are given here. (Representational image)(HT file)

The last date to make corrections is August 20, 2025 up to 11:59 PM. No modification will be allowed after the last date of the Application Correction Window period.

The preliminary examination will be conducted on September 28, 2025, and it will comprise of 200 questions.

The maximum marks of the exam is 300, and the total duration is 3 hours.

It may be mentioned here that the Combined Civil Services Examination - II (Group II and IIA Services) comprises of two successive stages (i) Common Preliminary Examination (ii) Separate Main examination for Group II and Group IIA Services.

However, for the post of Forester, there will be three successive stages (i) Common Preliminary Examination (ii) Main Examination and (iii) Endurance Test.

TNPSC Group 2 Exam 2025: Steps to make corrections

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to make corrections in the application form:

1. Visit the official website at tnpsc.gov.in.

2. On the home page, click on link for TNPSC Group 2 Exam 2025 correction window.

3. Enter your credentials to log in, and submit.

4. The application form will be displayed on the screen.

5. Make the desired corrections on the application form.

6. Submit once done, and download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a printout of the confirmation page for future reference.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of TNPSC.