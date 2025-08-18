Search
Mon, Aug 18, 2025
New Delhi oC

TNPSC Group 2 Exam 2025: Correction window opens today at tnpsc.gov.in, check steps and important details

ByHT Education Desk
Published on: Aug 18, 2025 12:31 pm IST

TNPSC Group 2 Exam 2025: The application correction window will be open till August 20, 2025, after which no modification will be allowed. 

Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission is scheduled to open the correction window for TNPSC Group 2 Exam 2025 on Monday, August 18, 2025. Candidates who have applied for the recruitment process and want to make corrections in the application form can do it on the official website at tnpsc.gov.in.

TNPSC Group 2 application correction window is scheduled to be open from August 18 to August 20, 2025. The steps to make modifications are given here. (Representational image)(HT file)
TNPSC Group 2 application correction window is scheduled to be open from August 18 to August 20, 2025. The steps to make modifications are given here. (Representational image)(HT file)

The last date to make corrections is August 20, 2025 up to 11:59 PM. No modification will be allowed after the last date of the Application Correction Window period.

The preliminary examination will be conducted on September 28, 2025, and it will comprise of 200 questions.

The maximum marks of the exam is 300, and the total duration is 3 hours.

It may be mentioned here that the Combined Civil Services Examination - II (Group II and IIA Services) comprises of two successive stages (i) Common Preliminary Examination (ii) Separate Main examination for Group II and Group IIA Services.

However, for the post of Forester, there will be three successive stages (i) Common Preliminary Examination (ii) Main Examination and (iii) Endurance Test.

TNPSC Group 2 Exam 2025: Steps to make corrections

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to make corrections in the application form:

1. Visit the official website at tnpsc.gov.in.

2. On the home page, click on link for TNPSC Group 2 Exam 2025 correction window.

3. Enter your credentials to log in, and submit.

4. The application form will be displayed on the screen.

5. Make the desired corrections on the application form.

6. Submit once done, and download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a printout of the confirmation page for future reference.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of TNPSC.

Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on AP EAMCET Counselling Result Live.
Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on AP EAMCET Counselling Result Live.
News / Education News / TNPSC Group 2 Exam 2025: Correction window opens today at tnpsc.gov.in, check steps and important details
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On