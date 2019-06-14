TNPSC Group 4 recruitment 2019: Notification out for 6,491 vacancies, check details and how to apply at tnpsc.gov.in

TNPSC Group 4 notification 2019: TNPSC notification for filling approximately 6,491 Group 4 posts was issued on Friday on its official website at tnpsc.gov.in. Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission will fill vacancies in Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service, Tamil Nadu Judicial Ministerial Service, Tamil Nadu Survey and Land Records Subordinate Service, Tamil Nadu Secretariat Service and Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Secretariat Service through this process.

Interested candidates need to apply online for the written examination that is likely to be held on September 1, 2019. The last date for submission of application is July 14 while the last date for payment of fees through bank is July 16.

It is mandatory for the applicants to register their particulars through One - Time online registration system on payment of Rs 150 towards registration fee and then apply online. (The One-Time Registration will be valid for 5 years from the date of registration. Thereafter, the registration should be renewed by paying the prescribed fee.)

Selection process

Based on the marks obtained by the candidates in the Written Examination, the tentative list of eligible candidates will be announced on the Commission’s website for uploading all the certificates in support of their claim for onscreen certificate verification. After verification, the eligible candidates will be summoned for counselling to allot the post and Unit / Department in the order of rank and category to which they are eligible as per the vacancy position.

Note: Check details regarding educational qualification, age relaxation for different category of candidates, examination centres, how to apply and much more in the notification.

Vacancy details:

Village Administrative Officer (397)

Junior Assistant (2792)

Bill Collector, Grade-I (34)

Field Surveyor (509)

Draftsman (74)

Typist (1901)

Steno-Typist (Grade-III) (784)

