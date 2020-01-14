e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 14, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Jan 14, 2020
Home / Education / TNUSRB released TN SI answer key 2020 at tnusrbonline.org

TNUSRB released TN SI answer key 2020 at tnusrbonline.org

The board had conducted the Tamil Nadu SI recruitment examination on January 12, 2020, at various centers spread across the state.

education Updated: Jan 14, 2020 17:52 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
TN SI answer key 2020. (Screengrab)
TN SI answer key 2020. (Screengrab)
         

Tamil Nadu Uniformed service recruitment board has released the answer key of the Sub-Inspector recruitment examination on Tuesday, January 14, 2020. Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check and download the answer key online at tnusrbonline.org.

The board had conducted the Tamil Nadu SI recruitment examination on January 12, 2020, at various centers spread across the state. The last date to raise objections is January 25, 2020.

Candidates can raise objections, if any, by providing an appropriate representation against the answer key. According to the official notification, “Preliminary Answer Key for SI 2019 written exam (Open & Department) has been hosted. Any dispute/objection in Questions / Answers should be sent with documentary proof, by post to Inspector General of Police / Member Secretary, TNUSRB, Old Commissioner office campus, Egmore, Chennai-8, on or before 25.01.2020 @ 1800 Hrs”

Candidates can check the answer key here: 

How to download the answer key:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the home page, click on the link that reads, ‘Preliminary answer key’

3.The preliminary answer key will appear on the display screen

4.Download the answer key and take its print out for future reference.

tags
top news
India tweaks rule for Malaysian palm oil after Mahathir’s CAA remark. He responds
India tweaks rule for Malaysian palm oil after Mahathir’s CAA remark. He responds
In a first, Bengal govt enforces Section 144 to stop BJP’s pro-CAA rallies
In a first, Bengal govt enforces Section 144 to stop BJP’s pro-CAA rallies
Ind vs Aus LIVE: Warner, Finch slam fifties; Australia steady in chase
Ind vs Aus LIVE: Warner, Finch slam fifties; Australia steady in chase
‘Kohli is great, but...’: Pak legend names batsman who gives him great joy
‘Kohli is great, but...’: Pak legend names batsman who gives him great joy
Delhi Police to persuade CAA protesters to end Shaheen Bagh agitation: Sources
Delhi Police to persuade CAA protesters to end Shaheen Bagh agitation: Sources
In rivalry with Toyota, Volkswagen may emerge as the biggest auto giant
In rivalry with Toyota, Volkswagen may emerge as the biggest auto giant
IndiGo pilot de-rostered after complaint of abuse from passenger
IndiGo pilot de-rostered after complaint of abuse from passenger
On The Record | Davinder Singh’s arrest and how it changes how Afzal is viewed
On The Record | Davinder Singh’s arrest and how it changes how Afzal is viewed
trending topics
Pongal 2020 WishesP ChidambaramDSSSB Recruitment 2020Ritu NandaMakar Sankranti 2020Bollywood Lohri 2020Makar Sankranti 2020Hrithik RoshanPongal RecipesIndia vs Australia

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News