TNUSRB released TN SI answer key 2020 at tnusrbonline.org

Updated: Jan 14, 2020 17:52 IST

Tamil Nadu Uniformed service recruitment board has released the answer key of the Sub-Inspector recruitment examination on Tuesday, January 14, 2020. Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check and download the answer key online at tnusrbonline.org.

The board had conducted the Tamil Nadu SI recruitment examination on January 12, 2020, at various centers spread across the state. The last date to raise objections is January 25, 2020.

Candidates can raise objections, if any, by providing an appropriate representation against the answer key. According to the official notification, “Preliminary Answer Key for SI 2019 written exam (Open & Department) has been hosted. Any dispute/objection in Questions / Answers should be sent with documentary proof, by post to Inspector General of Police / Member Secretary, TNUSRB, Old Commissioner office campus, Egmore, Chennai-8, on or before 25.01.2020 @ 1800 Hrs”

Candidates can check the answer key here:

How to download the answer key:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the home page, click on the link that reads, ‘Preliminary answer key’

3.The preliminary answer key will appear on the display screen

4.Download the answer key and take its print out for future reference.