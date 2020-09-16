To achieve 100% literacy, Uttarakhand govt to make new action plan, resolve drawbacks

education

Updated: Sep 16, 2020 16:39 IST

To reach complete literacy in the state, the Uttarakhand government will soon start work on an action plan to find out where it lacks and what more needs to be done.

Uttarakhand stood third with 87.6 % literacy rate last week as per a report based on the National Statistical Office.

Following this, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat during a meeting with senior government officials on Tuesday said that an action plan should be made to achieve 100% literacy in the state.

“We should also link this phase of Covid-19 with literacy campaign. For this, efforts should be made to prepare complete data again. We have to focus on arrangements like Each One Teach One. We all have to work together in this direction to make our state 100% literate,” said the chief minister.

Mukul Kumar Sati, additional state project director, Samagra Sikhsha Abhiyan, said that initiatives like Room to Read, help of NGOs, regular review classes are being undertaken in the state to ensure complete literacy.

“In 2001, right after the state was formed, the gender gap in literacy stood at 27%. By 2011, the gender gap came down to 17%, due to various efforts of the state education department to ensure that more students are enrolled in schools and the dropout rate is less. We have various initiatives of interactive education now to keep the children engaged and also make sure that they go back home and educate their family members also in some or the other manner,” said Sati.

He added that starting initiatives like Room to Read with the help of NGOs in the state has helped change the attitude of students a lot.

“When the students see a colourful library full of books, they are inclined towards reading from a young age. We have learnt from our students only that when they go back home with these books, their family members are also interested to know more. The students in some manner are becoming the agent of change and educating their family members also,” added the official.

District magistrates in the state have also started initiatives like installing sanitary pad vending machines in schools to promote personal hygiene among girl students and encourage them to come to schools.

Last month, Swati Bhadouriya, district magistrate of Chamoli district instructed officials to install the machines in schools which have a maximum number of female students.

“There is no difference between boys and girls, the society will survive only when daughters are saved. This message needs to reach each and every village and it is important to make people aware on the balancing of the sex-ratio. Schools that have maximum number of girls in the district should be listed and sanitary pad vending machines should be installed in such schools, to encourage girls to come to school,” said the district magistrate.

In January, while meeting all district magistrates as part of the IAS week, chief minister Rawat had said that all bureaucrats should set November 9, 2020, as the target for complete literacy in the state.

“If every person decides that he will make an illiterate person literate, then the goal of complete literacy can be achieved. We should set the target of November 9, 2020 (state foundation day) for complete literacy in the state and work towards it in mission mode,” said Rawat. The state will complete 20 years of state’s formation on November 9 this year.