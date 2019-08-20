To provide jobs to youth, Haryana to set up human resource department: CM

education

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 07:39 IST

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday announced the setting up of a human resource department to provide employment to the youth of the state.

Khattar made the announcement at Shahbad near Kurukshetra while addressing a public gathering as part of the ongoing ‘Jan Ashirwad Yatra’ ahead of the assembly polls, due in October.

“This department would not only provide proper guidance to the youth but also work towards providing them employment,” he said as per an official release.

Earlier, addressing a gathering at Ladwa, he said by making the town a sub-division, the government has worked to provide the people the benefit of government schemes closer to their doorstep.

The Chief Minister said that next year, nine more colleges would be opened for women so that they can get higher education close to their doorsteps.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had on Sunday flagged off the BJP’s Jan Ashirwad Yatra from Kalka.

First Published: Aug 20, 2019 07:27 IST