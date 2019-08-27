Top courses like Degree from DU or MBA from varsity of Madras to be soon available online for students across Africa

education

A graduate degree from Delhi University or an MBA from University of Madras, or a year long certificate course in management from IIM Bangalore – all these coveted programmes from top institutions would soon be available at the click of a button to students across the African continent as part of the Centre’s outreach to promote India as a global education hub.

The Union Human Resource Development (HRD) ministry has in consultation with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) finalised a list of over 60 programmes by leading Indian institutions which will be offered to African students in the online mode, according to a senior government official.

“While some of these programmes can be started from October this year itself, the others can be started from early next year. This initiative will not only allow Indian institutions to make education available to millions in scores of African countries, but this will also help in enhancing their global stature,” the official said.

The move is a part of the MEA’s e-Vidya Bharati and e-Aarogya Bharati project for which the foreign affairs ministry had signed an agreement with the Telecommunications Consultants India Limited (TCIL), the official added.

Among the courses that will be available are a Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA) from SASTRA University, M Com or MBA from University of Madras along with certificate courses in Karnatic Music or Written Tamil, an MBA in Data Analytics and Business Intelligence from VIT Vellore, BA, B Com, BA (Honours) English courses from the Delhi University, BBA, BCA, BSc, MBA, MSc (IT) are among the scores of courses being offered by the Amity University based in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida.

HRD ministry’s digital education arm SWAYAM will also be offering IIT Madras prepared certificate in artificial intelligence and data science domains.

Interestingly, a diploma in Sanskrit from the Shanmugha Arts Science Technology and Research Academy, Thanjavur has also made it to the courses for African students. So have an MA degree in Hindi and certificate courses in Arabic and Russian from Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU).

While there will be different fees for different programmes, it is expected that the MEA will come up with scholarship schemes for deserving students, the official cited above said.

The external affairs ministry visualises the E-Vidya Bharati and E-Aarogya project as a digital bridge of knowledge and health between India and Africa.

The E-VBAB Network Project is a technological upgrade and extension of the earlier Pan-African e-Network Project that was implemented in 48 partner countries across Africa from 2009 till 2017.

