Top 10 universities in US in 2023 as per this global ranking

U.S. News & World Report ranks the top 2,000 universities in the world through its ‘Best Global Universities Rankings’. In the 2022-23 edition, institutions from the US and more than 90 other countries featured in the list, which were ranked based on 13 indicators that measured academic research performance, global and regional reputations. Here is the list of top 10 universities in the US as per the list. Columbia University and other top universities in the US: Check full list below(columbia.edu)

1. Harvard University (Global rank: 1)

Harvard is the oldest university in the United States (Unsplash)

With a score of 100, Harvard University located in Cambridge, Massachusetts is not only the best university in the United States, it also tops the list in Best Global Universities Rankings.

The majority of Harvard's students are at the graduate level and more than 20 percent of its students are international.

2. Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) (Global rank: 2)

Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) has been ranked second both globally and in the US(Getty Images/File)

Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) is also the second ranked university worldwide as per the rankings and it has been given a score of 97.7. The institute located in Cambridge, Massachusetts has around 11,000 students and 60 per cent of them study at the graduate level. MIT has five schools: architecture and planning; engineering; humanities, arts, and social sciences; management; and science.

3. Stanford University (Global rank: 3)

Over 50 per cent of Stanford University students are at the graduate level(Getty Images)

Stanford was founded in 1885 and is located in the Bay Area of California. It has been ranked third globally and in the US with a score of 95.2. Over 50 per cent of its student strength is at the graduate level. It has seven schools and three of them offer both undergraduate and graduate levels – humanities and sciences; earth sciences; and engineering. The other four – business, law, education and medical schools – offer only graduate-level degrees.

4. University of California Berkeley (Global rank: 4)

UC Berkeley has 14 colleges and schools, including the Haas School of Business, College of Chemistry, College of Engineering, School of Public Health and School of Law (photo tweeted by UC @UCBerkeley)

Another varsity located in the Bay Area, University of California Berkeley is fourth best both in the world and US with 88.7 overall score. More than 70 per cent of its students are at the undergraduate level. The university is divided into 14 colleges and schools, which include the Haas School of Business, College of Chemistry, College of Engineering, School of Public Health and School of Law.

5. University of Washington Seattle (Global rank: 6)

UW is sixth worldwide and fifth in the US as per the rankings(photo tweeted by @UW)

University of Washington Seattle is sixth best worldwide with a score of 86.6 and fifth in the US, as per the rankings. Founded in 1861, it is located in Seattle with campuses in Bothell and Tacoma. Around 70 per cent of the students across campuses study at the undergraduate level. It also offers more than 370 graduate-level programmes.

6. Columbia University (Global rank: 7)

Around 30 per cent of the total students of Columbia University are international.(columbia.edu)

Columbia University has been given an overall score of 86.5 and the seventh position globally by the rankers. It is a private institution which was founded in 1754 and is located in New York City’s Manhattan borough. Around 30 per cent of the total students are at the undergraduate level and around 30 per cent of the total students are international.

7. California Institute of Technology (Global rank: 9)

Caltech was founded in 1891 as Throop University and renamed in 1920 as California Institute of Technology(Unsplash)

The California Institute of Technology, known as Caltech, is the seventh best in the US as per the rankings. Founded in 1891 as Throop University, it was renamed in 1920. Around 55 percent of the students in Caltech are studying at the graduate level. Over one-fourth of Caltech students are international.

8. Johns Hopkins University (Global rank: 10)

Johns Hopkins University has campuses in North Baltimore and DC in the US, and in Italy and China. The main campus is the one in North Baltimore.(Twitter/@JohnsHopkins)

Johns Hopkins is a private varsity founded in 1876. It has campuses located in North Baltimore and the District of Columbia in the US, and in Italy and China. The main campus is the one in North Baltimore. It has been ranked tenth globally by the US News and has been given a score of 84.7. The university has 9 academic divisions and offers studies in the arts and sciences, engineering, business, education, medicine, nursing, music, public health and international studies.

9. Yale University (Global rank: 11)

Founded in 1701, Yale University it is one of the oldest institutions of higher education in the US(tweeted by @Yale)

Yale University is eleventh in the world as per the rankings. It has been given a score of 84.6. Yale was founded in 1701 and it is one of the oldest institutions of higher education in the US. The private university is located in New Haven, Connecticut. Around 45 per cent of the students study at the UG level. Around 20 percent of the total students are international. Yale comprises the undergraduate college, the Graduate School of Arts and Sciences and other professional schools.

10. University of California Los Angeles (Global rank: 14)

UCLA has been ranked 14th globally with a score of 84.2(ucla.edu)

The tenth university to feature in the list, UCLA has been ranked 14th globally with a score of 84.2. Around 70 per cent of the students are at the undergraduate level. Around 12 per cent of undergraduates and over 20 per cent of graduate level students are international. The university has five academic divisions for undergraduate level: letters and science; arts and architecture; engineering and applied science; nursing; and theater, film and television. Anderson School of Management, the David Geffen School of Medicine and the Henry Samueli School of Engineering and Applied Science are among the university’s highly ranked graduate schools. Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center is UCLA’s primary teaching hospital.